Host Named for 2016 Celebration of Service to America Awards

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Liz Hernandez, a news correspondent on NBC’s Access Hollywood, will emcee the NAB Education Foundation’s 2016 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The ceremony recognizes outstanding community service initiatives by local broadcasters.

Liz Hernandez

Hernandez is one of Access Hollywood’s first Latina correspondents and has been recognized by the National Hispanic Media Coalition for excellence in radio broadcasting. She’s formerly a long-time co-host on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” a nationally syndicated morning radio show out of KPWR(FM) Power 106 in Los Angeles.

Hernandez’s transition to radio from television came in 2007 when she worked as a correspondent for MTV News. She’s also served as on-air talent for MTVTres, a correspondent and host of “E! News Now” and an appearance on HBO’s “Entourage.”

This year’s ceremony will take place Tuesday, June 21 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., and the Service to America award winners are listed here.