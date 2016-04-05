Guntermann & Drunck to Demo KVM Matrix Systems at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Guntermann and Drunck GmbH will demonstrate its latest digital KVM matrix systems at the 2016 NAB Show. The company will also introduce a new intuitive Cross Display Switching feature that allows seamless movement across connected displays from independent computer sources simply by moving the mouse. Since Cross Display Switching does not stop at unusual monitor arrangements and multi-head graphics cards, users can work intuitively since the switching process simply follows the mouse pointer.

DP1.2-VisionXG

The matrix systems use a compression algorithm that ensures system compatibility for future proof installations. However, the company will also show its latest uncompressed systems, including the new DP1.2-VisionXG, which enables lossless, transparent KVM transmission up to 4K at 60 Hz, without latency. With a new KVM extension, the DP1.2-Vision-XG extends computer signals up to 10,000m via fiber optics and transmits 4K videos at full 60 Hz without using compression.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Guntermann and Drunck GmbH will be in booth N5623. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.