Good to Know: 5 Things About Panasonic

Here are five things Panasonic wants attendees to know about the company before heading to the Government Video Expo. Panasonic will be on the show floor in booth 505.

1. We are Panasonic Broadcast, Cinema and Professional Video Systems, and offer products to acquire, transmit and view high-quality video, over both video and IP networks. Professional products include VariCam cinema cameras, P2 HD camcorders, 4K and HD handheld cameras, Pan/Tilt/Zoom cameras, studio and box cameras, switchers and monitors—productsserving customers in cinema, broadcast, professional sports, government, higher education, enterprise and other markets.

2. Making its Government Video Expo debut, the AG-UX180 is the premium model in Panasonic's 4K UX Professional Camcorder Series, featuring a 1-inch (effective size) high-sensitivity MOS sensor and, according to the company, the industry’s widest angle zoom lens (20x to 24mm at the widest angle). With its extensive focus assist features, multiple recording formats in 4K and HD, as well as precise image adjustment functions, the highly-affordable UX180 is an ideal upgrade to professional 4K acquisition.

3. Making its GV Expo debut, the VariCam LT 4K cinema camcorder inherits the same super 35mm sensor and imaging capabilities that distinguish the award-winning VariCam 35, but with significant reductions in size, weight and price.Incorporating this identical imaging “DNA” in a more compact (under six pounds) rendition, the VariCam LT delivers 14+ stops of dynamic range with V-Log, and the esteemed cinematic VariCam image quality and color science, as well as the VariCam 35's breakout innovation, dual native ISOs of 800/5000.

4. Making its GV Expo debut, Panasonic’s new AK-UB300 4K multipurpose camera is suitable for sports, remote studio, weather and traffic reporting, and image magnification applications. The UB300 is equipped with a 1-inch MOS sensor that outputs a UHD signal up to 3840x2160/59.94p and 50p with the ability to simultaneously output HD (up to 1080/59.94p/50p). The camera uses existing 2/3-inch lenses and features high sensitivity (F10/2000lx), low noise (S/N 60dB) and dynamic range measured at 600 percent (–6 dB～36 dB). The UB300 is upwardly compatible with Panasonic's comprehensive line of high-performance indoor/outdoor pan-tilt systems.

5. Also making its GV Expo debut, the AK-UC3000 4K Studio Camera is equipped with a large, full-UHD resolution single MOS sensor that outputs a UHD signal up to 3840/2160/59.94p, while also delivering superior picture quality in HD. The camera’s B4 mount accommodates the gamut of existing 2/3-inch lenses to maximize customers’ return on their investment in existing lenses. The UC3000 enables shooting with high sensitivity (F10/2000lx), low noise (S/N 60dB+), high resolution (1800 TV lines/UHD) and a wide dynamic range of 600%(–6 dB～36 dB).