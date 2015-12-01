For-A Brings Video Production Systems to GV Expo

CYPRESS, CALIF.—For-A, partnering with Communications Engineering Inc., has unveiled its slate of products that will be on display at the 2015 Government Video Expo. Among the highlights will be For-A’s portable video switcher, video transmission and signal processing systems.

HVS-100

The HVS-100 is For-A’s portable video switcher that includes a mixed HD/SD input, frame synchronizing, re-sizing engine, 2.5D wipe effects, DVE, Chroma keyer and DSK. The switcher also features a built-in Web browser for remote control and a clip memory feature that supports playback of video or animations. It comes standard with eight HD/SD SDI inputs, four HD/SDI outputs and one HDMI output.

Also on hand will be the Fujitsu video transmission technology. Able to operate at less than 99ms back-to-back latency, this system uses its encoder/decoder technology for HD/SD content delivery. The Fujitsu uses H.264 MPEG-4 AVC technology encoding and features real-time transmission and error correction. For-A is the North American distributor of Fujitsu transmission products.

The multi-channel signal processor that will be showcased is For-A’s FA-505. A five-input, five-output signal processor, it features up/down/cross/aspect ratio conversion capability on each input. Additional features include a synchronizer with frame/line/AVDL modes, video delay line of up to eight frames, full RGB color correction, and 16 channels of embedded audio per channel.

The 2015 GV Expo floor will be open from Dec. 2-3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. For-A and CEI will be located in booth 301.