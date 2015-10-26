Flanders Shows DM250 OLED Monitor at SMPTE 2015

LOS ANGELES-The Flanders Scientific DM250 is a 24.5-inch, 10-bit OLED monitor builds upon FSI’s feature set and adds new capabilities such as cross conversion, zero delay processing mode, and real-time LUT update support allowing the monitor to be used with 3D LUT based on set grading applications such Pomfort’s LiveGrade. The DM250 also comes equipped with both clean loop through outputs and second screen monitor outputs allowing active LUTs and other onscreen information to be applied on an output to downstream devices.

DM250

The DM250 comes equipped with 3G/Dual Link/HD/SD-SDI, DVI-D and Display Port offering support for virtually any signal format including advanced 12-bit, 4:4:4 and XYZ signal formats.

These features along with FSI’s standard feature set including 18 onscreen scopes and meters, Blue Only Mode, Monochrome Mode, markers, safety areas, H/V delay, tally lights, time code display, audio disembedding, Artifact Free Pixel Zoom, adjustable exposure check, on-screen alarms, advanced pixel level measurement, and live side-by-side monitoring of two inputs make the Flanders Scientific DM250 a feature rich 24.5-inch OLED reference monitor. It will be on display in the company’s booth.