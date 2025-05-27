Viltrox Unveils Ultra-Bright 7-Inch HD Camera Monitor

SHENZHEN, China—Viltrox has launched the DC-A1 camera monitor, a 7-inch ultra-bright 1920-by-1080 full high-definition (FHD) touch screen, designed to meet the needs of filmmakers and photographers looking for a compact, clear monitor.

The DC-A1, which supports signal input and output up to 4K, delivers lossless, high-definition HDMI 2.0 signals for a clear, smooth monitoring experience, Viltrox said.

The 2,800-nit ultra-bright high-resolution wide-angle display works well in strongly illuminated, complex lighting environments, ensuring clear visuals in any situation, especially when shooting outdoors shooting. The new monitor includes a detachable, easy-to-use sun hood, the company said.

Equipped with advanced monitoring tools and functions, such as 3D LUT, gyroscope, focus peaking, false color and anamorphic desqueeze, the DC-A1 delivers precise image control to enhance shooting accuracy and efficiency, it said.

The DC-A1’s custom Lookup Table (LUT) import enables seamless color consistency from on-set monitoring to postproduction, it said.

The monitor’s tactile knob and button controls enable users to navigate functions easily and quickly with one hand. The customizable preset buttons help them instantly access key monitoring features with one touch, it said.

The touch screen ensures all functions are at a user’s fingertips to support an intuitive and seamless creative process. Pinch-to-zoom allows for detailed inspection of every corner of the frame, it said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With versatile power supply options, the DC-A1 ensures uninterrupted operation in any environment, making it well-suited for extended shooting sessions. The monitor supports three power sources: the included NP-F series lithium batteries, DC IN (direct current) and USB-C charging.



The quiet cooling fan automatically adjusts speed according to the temperature of the monitor, ensuring stable operation even during long hours of work and keeping the monitor cool without excessive noise. The monitor measures 7.4 x 4.3 x 1.1 inches (188 x 110 x 28 millimeters) and weighs 0.7 pounds (348 grams).

The DC A1 monitor comes with a hard carrying case, custom-designed tilt and swivel mount, NF-F550 battery, quick-release sun hood, custom-fit screen protector, HDMI cable, mini HDMI cable and USB-C power cable.

The monitor has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $278.

More information is available on the company’s website.