Facilis to Showcase v7 Shared Storage Features at 2017 IBC

AMSTERDAM—At IBC 2017, Sept. 15-19, Facilis, a supplier of shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, will showcase new Version 7.0 Shared Storage features for the first time in Europe. Included within Version 7.0 are the new Facilis Hub Server, a performance aggregator that can be added to new and existing TerraBlock systems, Open Storage Attachment that promotes generic storage partitions to Facilis Shared File System volumes, and a new browser-based, mobile- compatible Web Console that delivers enhanced workflow and administration.

Facilis Web Console Mobile App

The Facilis Hub Server is aimed at protecting customers’ current storage investment and providing the most future-proof new systems available. The Hub Server architecture optimizes drive sets and increases the bandwidth available from standard TerraBlock storage systems. In addition to this, Facilis is also shipping SSD and Hybrid systems with 12 Gbps components that are the fastest shared storage systems in the smallest form factor available.

The new Facilis Web Console increases facility control, and improves access to administrative functions. The modernized browser-based and mobile-compatible interface delivers enhanced functionality and removes barriers to creativity. With dynamic bandwidth monitoring, remote volume mount control, and auto connectivity failover, Facilis has advanced customers’ expectations of shared storage systems.

The latest enhancements to Facilis’ FastTracker software are also being shown at IBC. FastTracker is designed for cataloging, searching and accessing media on all attached storage. New features include preview clip generation and global indexing for automatic cataloging of all media assets.

Going into IBC, Facilis has announced a number of major customer wins, including the installation of a large-scale shared storage solution at leading German TV production service providers, nobeo GmbH. Working closely with local channel partner, Cologne-based Speed Systems, they have installed three TerraBlock 24EX/16 and TerraBlock TX16 expandable storage systems together with a TerraBlock Hybrid24 storage system. All the TerraBlocks are connected to a switched 10GbE ingest and logging network and to an 8 Gbps Fibre Channel editing network that supports the entire seven studio, outside area and post production campus where they manage all ingest, logging, service and back-up operations.

