Facilis to Highlight Shared Storage Solutions at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Facilis Technology will highlight TerraBlock shared storage solutions—including its Hybrid24 and SSD8 products—for collaborative media creation. Enhancements include increased system capacity and performance, with substantially lower price points across the model line.

While the integration of SSD technology significantly increases the available shared bandwidth for 4K or greater resolution workflows, it’s also important to efficiently utilize SSD in a broadcast or post workflow. By combining traditional spinning disk technology with SDDs in the same enclosure, users can dynamically assign volumes where performance matters most, and they won’t waste valuable SSD space with persistent data since the spinning drives can perform automated offload and mirroring.

Facilis will also show Fast Tracker, a new application that makes it quicker and easier to find, view, access and catalog media within Facilis Shared Storage. It supports QuickTime, MP4 and MXF codecs, along with DPX and TARGA image sequences, among other media types. It also offers custom metadata tagging, catalog user permissions, Boolean search and incremental indexing.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Facilis Technology will be in booth SL8811. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com