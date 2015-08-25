Ericsson Presents the Internet Era of TV at IBC 2015

STOCKHOLM—When Ericsson comes to IBC 2015, it arrives with the goal of displaying how it delivers consumer satisfaction and delight in the Internet era of TV. The Stockholm-based company will launch new products and provide insight into this new era of TV.

Ericsson will showcase new products for media enrichment; Ericsson’s media processing portfolio, which delivers flexibility, quality and efficiency in media management, encoding, transporting and delivering video, as well as advances in video processing and virtualization; media publishing services, including managed playout and information on new UHD channel launches; media delivery systems to cache, optimize, store, process and edge-optimize video delivery in both fixed and mobile IP networks; and media capabilities for differentiated consumer experiences.

The company will also provide insight into its recently published ConsumerLab TV & Media report. It will also feature its Media Vision 2020 session and an on-booth live studio, presenting ask-the-expert sessions with senior Ericsson spokespeople.

IBC 2015 takes place from Sept. 11-15. Ericsson will be located at booth 1.D61.