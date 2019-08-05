ENCO to Feature AI-driven enTranslate Automatic Live Translation System at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—ENCO announced it will make the first showing outside North America of its new enTranslate automated live translation system during IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The translation system makes it easy and affordable for broadcasters, media producers and live presenters to perform automatic translation of TV programs and other content. With enTranslate, broadcasters can offer subtitles and secondary or tertiary closed captions in alternative languages, the company said.

The system combines the accurate, low-latency speech-to-text engine from ENCO’s enCaption open and closed captioning solution with Veritone’s translation technology to enable automated, near-real-time translation of live or pre-recorded content for multi-language captioning and subtitling, said ENCO.

The enTranslate system blends artificial intelligence with sophisticated linguistics modelling as the foundation of its Neural Machine Translation methodology, which provides translations based on the context surrounding current words and phrases. Currently, the system supports 46 languages, including English, French and Spanish.

The system, which can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud, offers a flexible architecture supporting a wide range of live baseband and network-based audio and video inputs, including analog, AES, HDMI, SDI, AoIP, NDI and MADI.

Translated results can be output in standard caption file formats; embedded as closed captions using an external or optional integrated encoder; or keyed as open captions over an SDI, HDMI or NDI output.

For offline, file-based applications, audio or video clips can be ingested and captioned with translations in any supported language.

See ENCO at IBC 2019 Stand 8.A59. More information on enTranslate is available on the ENC website.