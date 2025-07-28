Chyron Releases PAINT 10.1 With Improved Graphic Tools and Calibration Support

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has officially released PAINT 10.1 and said the newest version offers enhanced visualization tools, advanced annotation capabilities, and expanded calibration support for both mainstream and emerging sports formats.

With sharper graphics and improved workflow efficiency, broadcasters and analysts can deliver clear, detailed telestration for a wide variety of events, from NCAA football and NFL matchups to growing formats like 3x3 basketball, the company reported.

“With PAINT 10.1, we’re enhancing workflow efficiency and precision across telestration—building on our existing sweep calibration support for soccer and now expanding it to NCAA football and NFL broadcasts,” Andreas Olsson, product manager for PAINT at Chyron, said. “Leveraging image recognition, analysts can now spend more time providing insightful analysis and engaging visuals. This release underscores our commitment to equipping broadcasters with innovative, easy-to-use tools for sports coverage, and we’re excited to bring sweep calibration to more sports in future updates.”

Chyron said improved annotation capabilities in this release include a text tool that provides transparent background support, allowing operators to easily add clear, readable player labels and tactical notes without blocking critical elements on the playing surface. The new linked matchup cursor simplifies the visualization of player matchups and strategic zones by clearly connecting opposing players.

To support fast, consistent branding, a logo selector allows users to quickly generate team-branded graphics by simply pointing to a local file. Aligned automatically with field calibration, these tools help analysts deliver sharp, team-branded telestration that enriches the storytelling experience, the company explained.

Analysts covering NCAA Football and NFL games will benefit significantly from enhancements to sweep calibration, which now automatically detects and aligns pitch geometry through an intuitive sweep motion, streamlining the preparation of telestration graphics, Chron said. For 3x3 basketball and other non-standard court formats, PAINT 10.1 supports manual calibration, offering accurate field alignment for unconventional environments.

For more information on PAINT 10.1 and Chyron’s full suite of sports broadcast solutions, visit Chyron.com.