Elemental to Present Software V-2.9 at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Elemental Technologies will present its full suite of software-defined video solutions at the 2016 NAB Show. The latest release of Elemental Software (v-2.9) offers new video ingest, processing and delivery capabilities. Whether delivering content to smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs or future devices, customers have the means—on premises and in the cloud—to quickly expand innovative, premium video services.

With support for HDR-10 and other high dynamic range implementations, the advanced software offers improved color space, deeper luminance and increased bit depth for an enhanced image quality. Also, powerful encoding allows for the creation and delivery of UHD HEVC outputs in real-time for immersive virtual reality. And with 8K UHD video encoding capabilities, existing infrastructures can support file-based 8K-video processing at 120p.

Customers will also see increased revenue opportunities enabled by live broadcasting from the cloud, server-side ad insertion and multiscreen monetization for time-shifted TV and other services. They’ll also see reduced operating costs from the migration from SDI to IP transport of premium video content, and live channel playout, enabled by a software approach to linear 24/7 broadcast channel creation, with dynamic content and motion graphics overlays that reduce workflow complexity.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Elemental Technologies will be in booth SU2724. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.