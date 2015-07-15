Elemental Addresses Next-Gen Video Complexities at IBC 2015

PORTLAND, ORE. & LONDON – Elemental Technologies will use IBC 2015 to focus on what it is doing on next-generation video complexities like MPEG-DASH implementation, automatic provisioning of live channels in the cloud, CDN-independent ad insertion, “second generation 4K with high dynamic range, and workflows to better optimize content monetization.

Elemental Delta will be on hand to highlight packaging, ad insertion, DRM for multiscreen video distribution, live-to-linear VOD and timeshift capabilities. Also on display will be live and file-based 4K and HEVC streaming applications; virtualized and cloud-based services; and linear video workflows featuring high-quality encoding integrated with advanced system management and 4K HEVC statistical multiplexing solution.

In partnership with Ericsson and associate partner IBC, Elemental is also hosting the 4K 4Charity Fun Run on Sept. 12.

IBC 2015 runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. Elemental, the supplier of software-defined video technology for multiscreen content and delivery, will be located at stand 4.B80.