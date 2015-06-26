IBC2015 4K 4Charity Fun Run Open for Registration

PORTLAND, ORE. – After the inaugural race at IBC2014, sponsors Elemental Technologies and Ericsson are bringing back the 4K 4Charity Fun Run for IBC2015. Registration is now open with the 4K (2.49 miles) race taking place Saturday, Sept. 12 at Amstel Park in Amsterdam.

All proceeds from the run will be donated to CARE, a humanitarian organization that fights global poverty with community based efforts to improve basic education, end gender-based violence, provide healthcare, increase access to clean water and sanitation, expand economic opportunity and protect natural resources. Sponsorship packages are still available, but are limited.

The race is open to all IBC2015 attendees. The registration deadline is July 17. The race will start at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 12. Visit www.4K4Charity.com for more information.