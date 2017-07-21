EditShare Spotlights Flow MAM Platform at IBC 2017

BASINGTOKE, ENGLAND—EditShare will set up shop at IBC 2017 and provide attendees a look at a number of its products. Among the main products EditShare will look to highlight is its new software-defined Flow media asset management platform, as well as products from the recently acquired video QC specialist Quales and the XStream EFS 40NL parking storage.

Flow is a scalable MAM platform for managing ingest, logging, searching, retrieving, editing and distributing content. Its makeup includes advanced modules like the Flow Automation, which automate repetitive or complex tasks like transcoding and file delivery; AirFlow for web-based review and approval; and Flow Story for remote editing and collaboration.

Now a part of EditShare’s Flow platform, Quales’ automated QC tools will be demonstrated as a core capability. Attendees will be shown how they can QC content at any point across the production workflow.

In addition, the XStream EFS 40NL parking storage will be shown. The EFS 40NL offers the XStream EFS “Storage Node Group” concept and allows users to assign media spaces to a specific set of nodes and define how the files in the media space are protected. The system also features the scalability, fault-tolerance and ease-of-management benefits of EditShare EFS shared storage management environment.

EditShare will be located at booth 7.C27 during IBC 2017 from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.