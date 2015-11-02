DNF Controls to Highlight AIB Series at CCW 2015

NORTHRIDGE, CALIF.—DNF Controls returns to Content & Communications World this year to showcase new versions of its AnyWhere Interface Box and Universal Switch Panel.

Designed for live sports and other remote broadcasts, the AIB series of products provides up to 16 GPI inputs and 16 GPO outputs in a 1 RU frame. It also features multiple control paths, including Ethernet, a two-way audio channel, and plain old telephone lines, to maximize operational flexibility at the remote broadcast site for control and monitoring of local and remote devices.

USP3

DNF will also display its latest version of the Universal Switch Panel. The USP3 features individually configurable button functions and display characteristics.

DNF Controls is a supplier of device control interfaces. To find out more about what it will have on display at CCW 2015, visit booth 1152. CCW 2015 takes place from Nov. 11-12 in New York.