Digital Nirvana Showcasing Media Management Solutions at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Digital Nirvana plans to bring media and management products and services to the 2017 NAB Show, including v5.0 of its flagship MonitorIQ platform for multi-channel signal monitoring, repurposing, logging, compliance and archiving. Digital Nirvana’s v5.0 adds cloud-based recording, OTT stream monitoring, HTML5 and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) support, and recording from Matrox’s Monarch HDX streaming appliance.

Digital Nirvana also offers AnyStreamIQ, a cloud-based OTT monitoring solution that records and monitors streamed media to prove web captioning compliance and proof of airing for advertisers, and Media Pro, which enables users to easily record content to quickly cut, clip and share with social media and the cloud.

Digital Nirvana will also display the CAR/TS (Capture, Analyze, Replay/Transport Stream) transport stream recorder and monitor that provides alerts of non-compliance. It also allows users to cut segments and export sections of the transport stream for more detailed analysis, and time-shifts playout for multiple time zone broadcasts and disaster recovery.

Booth exhibits will include a demo of automated cloud-based closed captioning generation and synchronization. The caption synchronization service leverages audio fingerprinting to automatically detect and re-time captions in a near-live timeframe to enable repurposing of live broadcast captions for online delivery.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Digital Nirvana will be in boothSU14312. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.