Digigram Sets Audio Over IP Solutions Presentation at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Digigram will present Audio over IP (AoIP) solutions, including the Iqoya Serv/Link codec, LX-IP PCIe sound card—which bridges between the PC and AoIP sound cards—and PCX-IP and VX-IP Livewire sound cards, which bridge between radio automation and Axia Livewire networking audio systems.

LX-IP sound card

Digigram’s Iqoya Serv/Link codec incorporates multiple distribution codec instances and the company's advanced Fluid IP technology on a single, hardware-based processing platform to simplify the transport of multiple audio programs (mono, stereo, multichannel) over IP in a high-density format.

The codec lets users configure multiple-stereo or multichannel solutions for links between studios and transmitters, DVB operators, or CDNs. It supports analog, AES, MADI, Livewire, or AES67/RAVENNA audio connectivity and multiple audio codecs—PCM, MPEG L2 and L3, AAC, Opus, and Apt-X enhanced—and simultaneously streams raw RTP, HTTP, and MPEG-TS/IP streams.

Digigram will also show solutions for codec fleet management, managing and monitoring codecs in the cloud, and intelligent IP middleware for AoIP contribution. A highlight for the show is Digigram’s election pack offering, engineered expressly for the U.S. elections, including the Iqoya Mobile and Q-Mic products that enable reporters to use their iOS and/or Android smartphones and tablets to cost-effectively deliver full duplex, high-quality live remote AoIP contributions from the field to a newsroom or production studio.

