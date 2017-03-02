Dejero Plans Network Bonding for Video over IP at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Dejero is set to debut the LIVE+ Gateway solution—which is part of its LIVE+ network bonding and IP transmission platform—at the 2017 NAB Show. Designed for covering breaking news and other live events, the Dejero LIVE+ platform enables network bonding of video and data for reliable IP transmission from remote locations.

The new LIVE+ Gateway provides reliable network bonding that allows news crews to access media assets, research stories, and transfer large video and data files from the field over the internet and private networks. The solution, which includes in-vehicle equipment, cellular connectivity services, and cloud management, creates a virtual network of multiple IP connections enabling bi-directional data transfers from newsroom and production systems.

There are also new enhancements to Dejero’s LIVE+ EnGo mobile transmitter, which encodes high-quality video and transmits it over multiple IP networks with low latency. New features include a user-accessible SIM module, global roaming packages and the ability to transmit multichannel audio.

Dejero will also debut new multichannel audio and closed captioning capabilities of its LIVE+ Multipoint cloud service that enables live HD content sharing between multiple locations and entities around the world. Dejero plans to also demonstrate new capabilities of its LIVE+ Control cloud-based management system, which enables the management of transmitters, gateway devices, servers and content from a web browser.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Dejerowill be in boothC1307. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.