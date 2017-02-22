Decentrix to Highlight Analytics Solutions at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Decentrix will demonstrate refinements to its Bianalytix Mediabase portfolio, which includes technolgoy that address the business analytics needs unique to media, entertainment, advertising and telecommunications companies.

As a cross-platform business analytics solution, Bianalytix allows media and entertainment professionals to enhance audience values with pinpoint targeting and to maximize their inventory value and maximize campaigns across all their properties.

Decentrix will also show Mediabase MDH, a comprehensive master data management solution that enables centralized management of master records through automated workflows. Mediabase SSP, which makes it possible to transform manual sales processes into real-time workflows—across the enterprise and its sales platforms—to accelerate revenue opportunities and work at the speed of the buyer will also be available.

Decentrix will also debut a new system that delivers a complete set of interactive analytical tools covering program retransmission revenue. As a Microsoft Partner company, Decentrix will exhibit its products in the Microsoft booth.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Decentrixwill be in boothSL6710. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.