Comrex Preps Latest IP Gear for IBC 2017

DEVENS, MASS.—Comrex will set up shop on the show floor of the IBC 2017 show with a number of products that focus on IP transmission technology for audio and video. Among the products Comrex will feature is the Access NX audio IP codec, Opal IP audio gateway and LiveShot VoIP and bonded cellular system.

Access NX

Access NX is the latest in the Acess IP codec line. The codec is designed for a wide range of use, including ENG, sports announcing, talk show hosting, community outreach and more. It runs on CrossLock, Comrex’s custom reliability layer that enables error correction and network bonding.

The Opal platform provides near-studio quality audio and can be used to coordinate call-ins with guests who have no technical experience. User can connect to the studio by clicking a link.

LiveShot is designed to deliver high-quality, low-latency video and audio over a range of IP networks and is capable of providing two-way media simultaneously.

Comrex is also expected to showcase its Access 2USB and Rack, BRIC-Link II, VH2 and STAC VIP products.

IBC 2017 takes place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. Comrex will be located at booth 8.E75.