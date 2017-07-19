Cobalt FAST-Stream Among New Products Arriving at IBC 2017

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt Digital will use the IBC 2017 stage to display a number of its latest products that cover a range of production needs.

FAST-Stream

In the spotlight at the show will be Cobalt’s new FAST-Stream system that combines frame-accurate SCTE 104 trigger insertion with enhanced HLS SCTE 35 streaming on a single platform. Built for the openGear terminal gear platform, FAST-Stream provides baseband SDI signals and HTTP live streaming streams with frame-accurate boundary points, complete with SCTE 35 metadata contained in the associated manifest file.

Other new Cobalt products set to make an appearance at the show include the 9934-AUD-PRO 3G/HD/SD-SDI advanced audio processor, which supports multiple accelerated DSP features that can be added in the field and adds Dolby Real-Time Loudness Leveling to make the AUD-PRO a complete broadcast-audio processing system. There is also the 9902-UDX-DSP-CI channel integrator, a 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS up/down/cross-converter that provides signal conversion and processing tool set required to conform input analog and digital audio and video signals and associated metadata for content- and channel-delivery content.

In addition, Cobalt will showcase its new 9971-MV-4K series of 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI UHD multiviewers; the 9904-UDX-4K 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI UHD up/down/cross converter; the BBG-DA-12G-1X6 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI UHD throwdown distribution amplifier; and new compression product feature enhancements.

Cobalt will be located at booth 10.B44 during IBC 2017, which runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.