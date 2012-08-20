Civolution Teletrax Identifies Queen, James Bond as Most-Aired Clip of London Olympics

The five-minute sequence in which actor Daniel Craig as James Bond accompanies the Queen onto a helicopter and the two leap from the aircraft to make a grand entrance into the Olympic stadium below was the most repeatedly broadcast moment of the London 2012 Ceremonies worldwide, as discovered by Civolution’s Teletrax retroactive broadcast monitoring services.



Civolution used Teletrax to analyze broadcasts of the London 2012 Ceremonies on its worldwide infrastructure of approximately 1,900 channels in 56 countries to find the Summer Games’ most televised clips. The content identification and global tracking technology allows for video segments to be discretely managed with metadata and then tracked for analysis.



Following the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the humorous skit with James Bond and the Queen was broadcast 1,491 times in 48 countries, making it the most popular segment. Coming in second was the reunion of the Spice Girls, broadcast 1,229 times in 38 countries, followed by the lighting of the Olympic flame with 1,037 individual broadcasts. The lighting of the Olympic flame was seen in the most countries (51).



This data exemplifies a new feature for Teletrax, which is the ability to retroactively track video broadcasts and retrieve detailed reports on the reach of past events. Teletrax enables better asset management and deeper analysis including competitive watch.



Civolution also compared the Opening and Closing Ceremonies against other recent major sporting events illustrating the strong global attraction of the Olympics. The Opening Ceremonies (with 338 hours of broadcast) and the Closing Ceremonies (with 318 hours) have been broadcast more than any other sporting events over several weeks.