ChyronHego Workflows Displaying at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—The broadcast workflow designer ChyronHego will be at this year’s NAB Show New York, located in the Javits Convention Center on Nov. 9-10. To be showcased is Chyron’s software-based newsroom production workflow CAMIO Universe, its latest version of a graphics creator and playout software LyricX and a hybrid virtual studio/augmented reality tracking solution, to name a few.

The CAMIO Universe addresses the newsroom trend towards software-based operation methods. Chyron staff will be demoing the solutions capabilities and its integration with LyricX 2.0.

LyricX 2.0 is the updated version if Chyron’s 64-bit graphics creation and playout platform, released earlier this year. The platform supports HD and 4K resolution video and graphics.

The Hybrid Virtual Graphics Solution provides real-time camera motion within 2D or 3D computer-generated backgrounds and integrates into the CAMIO Universe.

Also on display is the PRIME Ecosystem, the latest version of Chyron’s render engine to support graphics, branding, and a dedicated clip player. The PRIME has a new user interface that allows users to drag-and-drop designs for scene construction and an all-new browser and scene designer with an enhanced timeline. Lastly to be shown is the Paint Telestration and Analysis Tool for sports broadcasters seeking to do illustrated replays. Users can create analysis scenes of near-live replays or post-match analysis.

To see all of ChyronHego’s latest workflows, visit booth 1525.