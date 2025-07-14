Chyron LIVE Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron said its Chyron LIVE cloud-native live production solution has successfully completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR).

The AWS FTR helps developers identify and mitigate risks, focusing on a well-architected framework and best practices for cloud-native applications. The review process is thorough, requiring an initial self-assessment against a list of stringent requirements, followed by expert review and additional requests for clarification and information.

Chyron LIVE is built natively on AWS Cloud. It comprises Chyron’s broadcast-grade graphics, camera and video input switching, illustrated replay and audio control, all operable from a single user interface. Functionalities that would typically be implemented on server-grade devices in a brick-and-mortar control room or from an on-site broadcast truck are easily accessible from anywhere via an HTML browser with Chyron LIVE, without major infrastructure and hardware investment.

“Chyron LIVE has attracted the interest of everyone from major broadcasters, who need agility, scalability, and more content across more channels, to smaller educational institutions and businesses, and others who want the look of a professional broadcast at a fraction of the cost, Kristy Weir, Chyron LIVE product manager, said. “We are excited about completing the FTR, as this unlocks various AWS co-selling opportunities that will be a win-win for Chyron, for AWS, for our technical partners, and for our customers.”

Said Chyron CEO Mike Truex: “I am really proud of the entire Chyron LIVE team for this achievement. It demonstrates adherence to the AWS Well-Architected Framework, a key consideration for our customers in entrusting their core operations to the cloud. Chyron has a strong commitment to quality, reliability, and efficiency, and meeting the standards set forth by the FTR for security, reliability, operational excellence, domain expertise, and risk mitigation highlights the successful maturation of Chyron LIVE. Cloud workflows and the efficiencies and cost savings that they can provide are a key part of our initiative to serve customers well today and help them transition easily to the broadcast workflows of the future.”