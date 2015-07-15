ChyronHego to Spotlight BlueNet Graphics Workflow at 2015 IBC Show

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—At IBC2015, ChyronHego will showcase its entire BlueNet end-to-end graphics workflow, including solutions for enhancing offline graphics production and creating graphics anywhere and at any time using file-based video import and export. ChyronHego will highlight these solutions in an end-to-end BlueNet workflow for creating not only 4K broadcast graphics but ultra high-resolution video wall displays, augmented reality, and virtual graphics, all powered by the next-generation CAMIO 4.2 graphics asset workflow solution.

ChyronHego Channel Box Prime The company will also introduce Channel Box Prime, a significant new release of the company’s Channel Box branding system, re-engineered for the 64-bit environment. Channel Box Prime features an all-new dedicated rendering engine and scene designer for optimizing channel branding and playout. Channel Box Prime includes Warp Effects, a never-before-seen special effect that integrates with industry-leading third-party modeling and rendering tools such as Adobe After Effects and 3ds Max from Autodesk.



ChyronHego will also feature CAMIO 4.2, a significant update of its graphic asset management solution. CAMIO 4.2 includes a complete redesign of LUCI, the modular interface for producer fulfillment of graphics in newsroom computer systems (NRCS), with tight integration across the entire ChyronHego product line.

Making its IBC debut is Lyric64, a significant release of ChyronHego's Lyric graphics solution. As a true 64-bit application, Lyric64 includes a new and updated user interface including point-and-click access to data using ChyronHego's Advanced Data Object technology, with seamless usability and easy access to Lyric's feature set. In addition, Lyric64 is resolution-agnostic with full support for authoring and playout in nonstandard aspect ratios and resolutions of 4K and beyond.

ChyronHego will showcase Lyric64 in a 4K environment and in an advanced video wall application.

The company will also showcase Studio MediaMaker, ChyronHego's new solution for streamlining broadcast production in smaller or nontraditional organizations. Studio MediaMaker provides complete automation for the end-to-end processes of broadcasting — from planning to production to file-based publishing of news content, and then through seamless links to ChyronHego graphics workflow solutions and other production resources.

Also new is Paint 6.1, a new release of the ChyronHego's telestration solution that features comprehensive support for 4K productions and integration with EVS systems and workflows. The Paint family includes advanced production analysis and telestration tools designed specifically for the needs of sports broadcasters. With Paint 6.1, broadcasters can introduce and telestrate a 4K stream in an HD broadcast without any loss of resolution. The company will also showcase Paint Live, a solution targeting live OB productions with the ability to telestrate fill and key output, as well as Paint Offline, enabling users to leverage file-based import and export of video for creating graphics on their laptops at any time and from any location. In addition to Windows support, Paint 6.1 is now available on Mac.

ChyronHego will be in Stand 7.D11. For more information on the IBC Show, visit www.ibc.org.