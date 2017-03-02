Calrec Featuring Brio Digital Audio Console at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Calrec will feature the most compact digital broadcast audio console in its Bluefin2 product family. With its broad feature set, Brio offers a configurable 36-fader surface that gives users instant access to a large number of audio paths.

Brio

Brio’s 15.6-inch HD touchscreen user interface provides a bank of illuminating hardware rotary controls that give users fast, precise control over the parameters on the display. Brio is entirely self-contained, with analogue and digital I/O and GPIO built into the surface and additional expansion I/O slots for further I/O integration. By using a Hydra2 module, Brio can connect with—and share audio over—Calrec's Hydra2 network.

Calrec will also show its new RP1 remote production unit for capturing high-quality live broadcast content from remote locations cost-efficiently. The RP1 core manages the processing for IFB routing and remote monitor mixes locally, with no latency. With this level of integration and remote control, remote mix engineers can easily set up IFB mixes and eradicate delay for remote listeners or presenters.

The RP1’s remote production engine contains integrated, FPGA-based digital signal processors that enable mixing to be controlled using a console surface at another facility. The RP1 core quickly embeds audio into video-transport mechanisms, while the modular I/O backbone accepts Calrec's I/O cards. It also connects via analogue, AES, MADI, SDI and the latest audio over IP solutions from AES67, Ravenna, Dante and SMPTE 2022.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Calrecwill be in boothC3118.