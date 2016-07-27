Calrec to Showcase New Audio Gear at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS–Calrec Audio is showing its latest digital audio console and remote production unit along with four new networking interfaces at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam.

Calrec Brio

With an 892mm wide surface, Calrec’s Brio Compact Digital Audio Console is the smallest broadcast console in the company’s Bluefin2 family. It has 36 faders and a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen for in-depth control functions. The console has analog, digital I/O and GPIO built into it.

Also to be shown is the RP1 remote production unit, which Calrec is promoting as an alternative to OB trucks. With a 2U core production engine and FPGA-based DSP integrated into it, the RP1 enables another facility to control all of the mixing necessary for a live event, including IFB mixes. RP1 can connect through analog, AES, MADI, SDI, AES67, Ravenna, Dante, and SMPTE 2022.

Calrec will also show four new network interfaces that the company says provides more freedom in choosing audio transport protocols. The new network interfaces include an AES67/Ravenna interface, AVB interface, modular I/O Dante card with AES67 compatibility, and a SMPTE 2022-6 video interface.

To see all of Calrec Audio’s new products visit their booth, 8.C61. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.