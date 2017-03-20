BroadStream to Demo Integrated Playout Platform at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—BroadStream is set to demonstrate its OASYS multipurpose integrated playout platform at this year’s NAB Show. This software-based solution enables broadcasters and playout centers to deliver high-quality content with flexibility and scalability, and to reconfigure their systems to take advantage of new business opportunities with higher ROI potential.

With its streamlined workflow, OASYS allows content producers to improve their on-air presentations by integrating playout, scheduling, and graphics within one unified software architecture. Its cost-effective modular system architecture enables broadcasters to customize the specific functionality needed for each channel.

At the booth, attendees will see four demonstration areas showing 4K playout, virtualized machine capabilities, multichannel HD/SD/IP hybrid functionality and graphics and playout management functionality. The time delay feature can delay live playback from one minute to 100 hours, with multiple options for time shifting or delaying live feeds automatically.

These modular applications for redundancy, multichannel client and graphics options are designed to run independently or as part of a larger networked system. This provides the flexibility to build systems for simple channel-in-a-box deployments or large, multichannel operations.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. BroadStreamwill be in boothN5619. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.