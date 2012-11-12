Broadcast Pix to highlight upgrades at CCW 2012

At this week's CCW 2012, Broadcast Pix will feature its Mica 2000 Video Control Center and new version 3.2 software for its Mica and Granite systems.

Mica integrated production systems are designed to harness the native HD technology from the Granite product line in a compact, cost-effective package. Mica's multi-definition production switcher can mix eight HD/SD-SDI inputs with seven channels of internal clips, animations and graphics, with support for up to six keyers and DVEs, six HD/SD-SDI outputs, and two DVI outputs. Each of the four Mica models also includes Broadcast Pix Fluent workflow tools, including built-in 30-hour clip store, CG, macros and customizable multi-viewer.

Version 3.2 software adds many enhancements to robotic camera control. Now, thumbnails of each robotic camera's preset position will appear on the multiviewer rather than just the number of each preset, which helps with camera selection. New automatic camera follow enables the preset choices for a camera to appear as soon as the camera is selected by the switcher on preview. With enhancements to Fluent Macros, highly polished effects combining robotic cameras and other devices can now be created. Furthermore, manual control hasa been enhanced with a mode for long throws, and control of cameras over IP, instead of just serial, which simplifies installation.

Additional enhancements include support for native Avid DNxHD clips, as well as multi-definition 1080i, 720p, and SD ProRes and H.264 clips for the integrated clip server.