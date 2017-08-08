Bridge Technologies Reinforces Commitment to Interoperability at IBC 2017

OSLO, NORWAY—IBC 2017 will be a chance for Bridge Technologies to show how it is responding to the industry requirement for maximum interoperability. The highlight of Bridge Technologies demonstration at the show will be its VB440-SW dual 40 Gigabit Ethernet software probe and Embrionix Design’s SDI conversion modules.

The VB440-SW monitors high density IP media traffic in core broadcasting networks, production studios, outside broadcast and master control centers for rectifying problems and maximizing quality of service. By being able to support dual 40 Gigabit Ethernet interfaces and any media oIP, the VB440-SW provides network operators and digital media organizations with a monitoring/analytics platform for thousands of streams and multiple technologies in real-time and in parallel.

Embrionix provides conversion solutions using a product design based on an Small Form-Factor Pluggable that can be inserted directly inside other manufacturer’s equipment.

The demo, which shows how the SMPTE ST 2110 standard will help achieve interoperability, uses live playback sources on the Bridge Technologies stand, generating live streams that enable visitors to view network performance in real time. The demonstration will also be part of the AIMS IP Showcase in room E.106.

Bridge Technologies will be holding the demonstration at its booth, 1.F68.