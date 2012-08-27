BHV Broadcast to unveil Syntax Essence

BHV Broadcast will introduce a low-cost version of its Syntax up/cross/downconverter at IBC2012. Syntax Essence offers the same broadcast specifications as its predecessor but with a 50 percent price tag.

Syntax Essence is a broadcast specification SDI up/cross/downconverter based on advanced Super-Resolution Bandlet Technology. It’s designed to bring the performance advantages of motion-compensated processing without the associated disadvantages of high cost and occasionally severe artifacts. The fully Syntax range offers options such as analog video input and ARC, which will be available as extras on Syntax Essence.