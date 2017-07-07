Axon to Showcase IP, HDR Tech at IBC

AMSTERDAM—Axon Digital Design, celebrating 30 years in the broadcast industry, will showcase a range of infrastructure products and solutions at IBC 2017, designed to simplify complex workflows and meet the challenges of today’s broadcast environment.

Axon Synapse

Axon will demonstrate the Synapse NIO440, an 8-channel bi-directional Ethernet/SDI bridge from 3G/HD-SDI to uncompressed Ethernet video transport and de-centralized routing. Launched earlier this year, the NIO440 helps customers move to an IP based infrastructure with compatibility of all possible current and future standards. With a highly flexible architecture, it can be used as a point to point video/audio/data connection (using standard fibre-optic cables or SMPTE camera cables, avoiding CWDM infrastructures and cost) and it provides point to multi-point routing and distribution using IT switches. At present, the card is compatible with both AVB/TSN and S2022. Future standards like VSF-TR03/TR04 - and of course SMPTE-2059 - are also within its capability and compatibility will be achieved by future software upgrades.

Visitors to Axon’s booth can also see the latest SynView modular multiviewer, which is capable of handling 4K and any IP video format, making it ideal for a wide range of applications and from small to extremely large monitoring walls. Two basic models are available, each in two versions (SDI I/O or Ethernet I/O). These versions can be mixed and matched to build a hybrid multiviewer with up to hundreds of inputs and eight 1080p heads (on SDI) or two heads with UHD/4K resolution. Multiple connector panels will be available to allow for different I/O configurations.

Axon will also demonstrate its Cerebrum control and monitoring platform for production, master control and notably live sports production. It controls multiple devices on one easy-to-use interface, integrating seamlessly with technology from manufacturers including SAM, Evertz, AJA, AXIA, Allen & Heath, Panasonic, Ross, Yamaha, Rohde & Schwartz and Black Magic.

Axon will highlight its signal processing gear with auto formatting for HD, 4K, HDR, 3G, 12G & IP and support for Dolby E encoding and decoding; master control for automation and transmission, driving integrated and productive broadcast operations; DVB transport stream management tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams; and the AZilPix Studio.One Virtual Camera System for live video capture and streaming in a traditional or IP broadcast environments and Virtual Reality video production

The Axon team will be available to discuss recent projects delivered for F1, BT Sport, MediaCorp, Timeline’s IP HDR OB, Arena, CTV, ITV and SABC.

