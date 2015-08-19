Aveco to Showcase Astra Studio 3 at IBC 2015

PRAGUE—Studio production automation and master control developer Aveco has announced that it will showcase the Astra Studio 3, the company’s third-generation news production automation system. Among Astra Studio 3’s new features are tools that will help speed up time to air and elevate production values.

The Astra Studio 3 comes with multi-studio production automation, which allows all production switcher settings, graphics, virtual sets, video roll-ins, on-set monitors, camera robotics, audio settings and lighting settings to be available in multiple studios and switched between them. New features for Studio 3 include the ability to insert video search results instantly to air outside of a rundown during breaking news through the system’s MAM integration; it also is able to integrate with multiple third-party MAMs. A new Template Editor is also available to develop and modify story templates. Additional features include one-button release of CG control, an advanced mode for news magazine and episodic studio recording, improved video search and additional local/remote preview capabilities.

Aveco will also have Redwood Studio and Redwood Play platforms on display at IBC 2015. Described as a news studio-in-a-box, Redwood Studio is a scalable system for smaller studios under the control of Astra Studio 3. The systems offers a bidirectional MOS interface with newsroom systems, including ENPS, iNEWS, Octopus, OpenMedia, and more. Redwood Play integrates traffic systems and provides local, remote, or cloud-based operation.

Get more information on these Aveco products at booth 3.B67 during IBC 2015, which will take place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.