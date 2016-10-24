ATTO Touts 4K/8K Workflow Solutions at SMPTE 2016

ATTO Technology Inc. is showcasing Celerity 32 Gb and 16 Gb Gen 6 Fibre Channel host bus adapters (HBAs) to power data transfers and guarantee data will be delivered in order with the lowest latency. With ATTO’s proprietary MultiPath Director technology, Celerity HBAs reduce downtime by providing real-time access to data through load balancing and failover protection.



ATTO’s new ThunderLink and ThunderStream devices offer connectivity to Thunderbolt 3 platforms, with sufficient throughput for 4K uncompressed video editing. The small form factor of these Thunderbolt connectivity devices enables work in the field on laptops, all-in-ones and mobile workstations, while still allowing multiple users to work on the same footage simultaneously on either Fibre Channel or 40 Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks.



