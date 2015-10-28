ATTO to Highlight 8K Support at SMPTE 2015

AMHERST, N.Y.—Right now 4K is the high watermark for the broadcast industry, but that isn’t stopping companies like ATTO from already preparing for the next step in the evolution, 8K video. The storage and network connectivity and infrastructure provider is in attendance at SMPTE 2015 to showcase its latest products that will be able to support 8K and more.

Celerity

The Celebrity Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters address the needs of 8K and 4K Ultra High-Def video post-production workflows, including capture, edit, content management and distribution with data transfers. The system features a quad channel card to deliver high bandwidth and low latency, and a MutliPath Director, which provides a redundant storage solution for workstation applications in digital video, audio and content-creation environments. Celerity can also combine with ATTO’s FibreConnect 1600 series fibre channel switches for SAN connectivity.

ATTO will also have its FastFrame Network Interface Cards on display at SMPTE. These cards provide I/O connectivity and lossless Ethernet support where guaranteed delivery rates are required. The new FastFrame 40GbE card combines near-line speed throughput with latency to support 4K and 8K video editing. The cards throughput and latency is enabled by Remote Direct Memory Access over Converged Ethernet, which uses zero copy data transfers to permit data movement between servers and storage.

A pair of Thunderbolt desklink devices—the ThunderLink and Thunderstream—are also on display. ThunderLink provides Thunderbolt to Fibre Channel, SAS or 10GbE connectivity, which provides access to 16Gb or 8Gb fibre channel SANs, storage devices, Ethernet networks and iSCSI storage. Thunderstream has added RAID technology, allowing professional and prosumer storage applications to protect critical data in case of drive failure.

The ExpressSAS 12Gb is the latest addition to the ExpressSAS line of host bust adapters. It provides fast storage connectivity for video and film production, with eight or 16 internal and external port configurations, allowing up to 1,200 MB/s per port to enhance the performance of streaming media applications.

ATTO can be found at booth 202 at SMPTE 2015, which is currently taking place in Los Angeles.