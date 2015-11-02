Artel Premiering DigiLink DL4120 Chassis at CCW 2015

WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel Video Systems, a provider of IP- and fiber-based media transport systems, will head to the Big Apple for CCW 2015 with its new DigiLink DL4120 chassis for switching and management.

DigiLink DL4120 chassis

The DL4120 combines modular transport functionalities with 20x20 3G routing and Ethernet switching in a 1RU design. The chassis also includes on-board chassis management and dual integrated AC power supplies.

Artel also plans to show the Fiberlink and Scan Do product lines at CCW, which takes place from Nov. 11-12 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. Artel will be located at booth 948.