Apantac to Launch 32x4 Multiviewer at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Apantac is showing the MX-32, its latest affordable, feature-rich video multiviewer, at the 2017 NAB Show. The MX-32 can be used for monitoring incoming feeds in a control room, or displaying and monitoring live multi-camera productions for sports and events, among other applications.

With 32 inputs and four outputs, the MX32 allows users to monitor up to 32 independent video inputs simultaneously—including 3G, HD, and SD-SDI, with four independent outputs. Any input source can be duplicated and resized, and displayed on any of the four outputs. Each output can display a maximum of 32 windows.



The multiviewer also includes a custom on-screen display for layout flexibility to show up to 128 audiometers per output, custom standalone labels, tally indicators, under monitor displays (UMD), over monitor displays (OMD), analog and digital clocks, and count up/down timers. Each window on the display can be resized and re-positioned, and users can store up to 30 non-volatile presets.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Apantacwill be in boothN5906. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.