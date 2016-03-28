AMT Launching IP-Based BAS Band System at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Accelerated Media Technologies will launch Engenesis, a bi-directional 2/7GHz BAS band system at the 2016 NAB Show. Based on Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology, Engenesis supports more efficient two-way communications between broadcast trucks and television stations.

Engenesis extends high-bandwidth IP connectivity to broadcast trucks to carry A/V streams, VoIP and Internet traffic. A single high-capacity radio channel supports simultaneous bi-directional data communication, and LTE dynamic bandwidth allocation improves support for multiple mobile units.

With 16dB more front-end gain than DVB-T systems, Engenesis delivers ranges exceeding 45 miles with simple panel antennas. Its exceptional Quality of Service (QoS) allows operators to set user and application data priorities to control traffic by mobile unit, by application within a mobile unit, or both.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Accelerated Media Technologieswill be in boothOE1309. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.