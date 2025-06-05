Sinclair, ONE Media Hosting NextGen TV Interoperability Event

BALTIMORE—Sinclair and its subsidiary ONE Media Technologies have issued a reminder that they are hosting an end-to-end interoperability event taking place June 3-6 at Sinclair’s headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

The event is being put on in collaboration with Pearl TV. More than 30 manufacturers, developers, and vendors representing all aspects of the broadcast air chain, including encoder manufacturers, transmitter manufacturers, receiver manufacturers, and others, are attending the event.

Participants will bring products and systems to test their compatibility and identify and resolve interoperability issues. Resolving these issues before devices are deployed to consumers will save time and resources and is an important part of a successful transition to NextGen TV, the organizers reported.

“NextGen TV is the future of the broadcast television industry,” Mark Aitken, Sinclair’s senior vice president of advanced technology and president of ONE Media Technologies, said. “Ensuring a successful transition to ATSC 3.0 by February 2028 in the top 55 markets and February 2030 in remaining markets will require working together with all elements of the broadcast ecosystem to ensure consumers are ready to receive our signals. We are proud to host this event, bringing together so many of our partners to help bring broadcasting into the modern era with NextGen TV.”

More information is available from Jason Kim (jkim@sbgtv.com or 410-891-3577).