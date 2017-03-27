360 Systems Preps New TSS Server Line for NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—There will be a new addition to 360 System’s TSS server line on display at the 2017 NAB Show, the TSS IP-2200.

The TSS IP-2200 video server offers two broadcast quality channels that record or play video over IP. The initial release of the server will support SMPTE 2022, with the ability to upgrade to SMPTE 2110 once it is ratified. With the TSS IP-2200, customers will be able to navigate from SDI to IP. The server is also HD/SD compatible with real-time up/down conversion, features standard codecs for file formats like H.264 and MPEG-2 in mxf, mp4 or mpg containers and offers redundant cooling and power supplies.

Current customers for the TSS Mini-2100 or 2200 are expected to be able to convert to the TSS IP 2200 version in the future.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. 360 Systems will be in booth N3524. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.