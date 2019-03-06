2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Viewpoint: Jean Macher, Director Market Development, Harmonic

TV TECHNOLOGY:What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2019 NAB Show?

JEAN MACHER: The media and broadcast industries are thriving and changing, and in order to keep pace our customers need to run simpler, leaner operations. At the 2019 NAB Show you can expect to see all-IP, all-software solutions for maximum workflow flexibility, cloud and SaaS for business agility, and AI and machine-learning technologies that enable breakthrough improvements in media processing.

TVT:What will be your most important product news?

MACHER: Our VOS360 Video SaaS continues to gain enhancements to its cloud-native media processing capabilities and support a variety of new workflows. For OTT workflows, VOS360 SaaS now provides content monetization through support for targeted ad insertion, content replacement and blackouts.

For channel origination workflows, our VOS360 solution supports UHD HDR playout, as well as new advanced scheduling capabilities. Additionally, VOS360 SaaS can be used for ATSC 3.0, offering an efficient centralized model for ATSC 3.0 encoding, statmux, and delivery to remote TV stations, all provided as a service.

TVT:How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

MACHER: All of Harmonic’s expertise in video processing, playout, and OTT delivery is available in our cloud-native VOS software, which is deployable as a Video SaaS, as a cluster on-premises, or on traditional appliances. VOS software provides deployment flexibility and supports a wide range of business models, from skinny bundles to Disaster Recovery as a Service, UHD HDR live streaming and more. By providing our customers with an end-to-end workflow solution, we’re enabling them to launch video streaming services faster and run simpler operations. The VOS solution is exactly what our customers need in this new TV world, where disruption becomes the norm. In that context, our VOS offering is unique to the industry.

TVT:What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

MACHER: The NAB Show is much more than a broadcast trade show; it is the main event for television in any shape or form. It is the one opportunity to connect with a wide array of customers, from established TV players to new entrants that are trying to compete in this industry. The exhibit and the conferences are the best platform to showcase our revenue-generating solutions and introduce forward-looking technological innovations.