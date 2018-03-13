2018 NAB Show: Utah Scientific Putting Forward Axon 4K, IP Infrastructure Solutions

LAS VEGAS—As the U.S. distributor for Axon Digital Design, Utah Scientific will showcase Axon 4K and Ethernet infrastructure solutions at the 2018 NAB Show and demonstrate the integration between Axon, Utah Scientific and other broadcast manufacturers’ products.

Whether for broadband, IP or a hybrid infrastructure, Axon offers the Cerebrum control and monitoring system, which is an advanced, widely adopted system for live mobile, news, studio and remote production, as well as master control. The company will demo Cerebrum’s integration with Utah’s S2022 IP router, which delivers SDI, including UHD and S2022 content, in compliance with the AIMS IP transition roadmap.

Axon’s new SynView Multiviewer handles 4K and IP video formats for a wide range of applications and small to extremely large monitoring walls. Capable of supporting any video transport mechanism the industry adopts, SynView offers two models in SDI I/O or Ethernet I/O versions. These versions can be mixed and matched to build a hybrid multiviewer with up to hundreds of inputs and eight 1080p heads (on SDI) or two heads with UHD resolution. It can scale, position, de-embed, overlay and process eight video channels.

The SynView multiviewer, IP bridge and Cerebrum control and monitoring solution will also be featured in the AIMS IP interoperability demonstration, booth C12634. Arista Networks will also demonstrate Axon’s IP signal processing, multiviewer and control and monitoring solutions at booth SL12105.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Utah Scientific will be in booth SL6324. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

