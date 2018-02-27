2018 NAB Show: Quantum to Introduce Workflow Storage Management

LAS VEGAS—Quantum will use the 2018 NAB Show as an introduction to enhancements to its Xcellis workflow storage family and StorNext shared storage and data management platform.

The new Xcellis Scale-out NAS platform delivers scalable Ethernet-based storage, combines high-performance media and metadata management to support collaborative workflows. Powered by StorNext, Xcellis tackles data-intensive workloads, including 4K/UHD editing, VFX creation and color correction.

An Xcellis NAS cluster can scale performance and capacity, together or independently, to reach hundreds of petabytes in capacity and more than a terabyte per second in performance. Also, the new Xcellis Foundation entry-level NAS appliance enables greater collaborative StorNext media workflows.

Xcellis also adds aiWARE, a hybrid on-premises and cloud version of the Veritone artificial intelligence platform that lets users use cognitive analytics, such as object recognition, optical character recognition and transcription, to extract hidden value from video and audio stored on Quantum appliances.

By indexing and grouping content, ClarityNow for Xcellis makes it easier to attach exact costs to storage related to specific content and projects, and keeps these collections in the most economical and appropriate storage medium.

With its StorNext 6 release, Quantum provides new data management options and global collaboration. It includes FlexTier public/private cloud access, making it easier to integrate existing public-cloud storage accounts and third-party object storage (private cloud) into a StorNext environment.

The new FlexSpace shared archive feature lets multiple StorNext systems anywhere in the world share a common content repository. Another feature, FlexSync Multisite Synchronization, uses enhanced file-system metadata monitoring to detect changes made to content in one location and immediately update it across related StorNext systems globally.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Quantum will be in booth SL8511. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

