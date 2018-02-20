2018 NAB Show: Qligent to Demo Automated Programmatic Error Detection

LAS VEGAS—Qligent will demo its new Vision Match solution for programmatic and playout error detection at the 2018 NAB Show. Match mines, compares and analyzes large datasets in real time to identify programmatic errors and discrepancies anywhere in the multi-platform distribution chain out to the last mile, including terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV, mobile, OTT and social media platforms.

Match automatically decodes the transport- or IP-based stream back to baseband video and audio, and compares that to the program’s ancillary reference data captured prior to distribution. In this way, it spots programmatic errors that increasingly result from outsourced playout, repeated multiplexing, compression and encapsulation, ad insertions and other media processing.

When Match detects a programmatic mismatch—such as a scheduled program playing at the right time but on the wrong channel—it relays the pertinent information, and video recordings of the reference and monitored streams, to broadcasters so they can take action to restore and maintain an optimal viewer experience for their branded content.

Match is the latest software addition to the Qligent Vision cloud-based delivery analytics platform, which detects a broader range of regulatory/compliance, Quality of Service and Quality of Experience errors.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Qligent will be in booth N5914.

