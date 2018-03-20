2018 NAB Show: MultiDyne Unveiling Scalable Field Fiber Transport System

LAS VEGAS—MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions plans to debut its scalable, next-generation BullDog II Field Fiber Portable Transport system at the 2018 NAB Show. Compared to the original platform, the new BullDog II scales up or down to suit any user-configuration or signal count. And like its predecessor, it supports long-distance signal distribution between trucks, studios and hard-to-reach production locations requiring remote powered equipment.

BullDog II interoperates with the MultiDyne VF-9000 rackmount fiber transport frame, MultiDyne openGear cards and other BullDog systems. Users can add or remove MultiDyne modules and openGear cards to change video signal counts and increase audio density or Ethernet capacity. It supports multiple video formats (12G, 4K, 3Gb/s, HD/SDI, composite) as well as mic/line audio, intercom, tally, Ethernet, genlock and data. And full camera control is supported using the camera’s RCP via serial or a 10/100GigE Ethernet connection.

The new design integrates a monitor and touchscreen for better signal control and status monitoring between two points. Its compact, lightweight design makes it easier to take on-board trucks or into the field. Users can add Pelican cases, or accessories like handles and rack-mount kits, to protect the gear during transport. MultiDyne will roll out three different frame sizes for single-camera standup interviews to large-scale sporting events, with more to follow.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Multidyne Fiber Optic Solutions will be in booth C6818. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

