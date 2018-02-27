2018 NAB Show: ChyronHego to Debut Latest Broadcast Graphics Tools

LAS VEGAS—ChyronHego is set to debut enhancements to its live broadcast graphics solutions at the 2018 NAB Show, including version 4.4 of the CAMIO Universe graphic asset management ecosystem for multiplatform delivery.

A software-driven, template-based solution, CAMIO 4.4 now enables newsroom content to be published directly to Facebook, Twitter and other social media outlets, further unifying news and weather workflows. With LUCI5, ChyronHego’s new HTML5-based LUCI plug-in, producers can browse, create and order video assets and images from within the MOS-based CAMIO ecosystem, without leaving their newsroom computer system, making graphics generation easier.

LyricX 3.2 graphics creation and playout solution now features a built-in HTML browser, user interface upgrades, improved performance, timer and masking and streamlines integration with ChyronHego’s HTML-based systems Live Assist Panels and CAMIO.

As the latest version of ChyronHego’s 64-bit, software-driven graphics rendering engine, PRIME 3.0 features tighter integration with CAMIO, and 10-bit hybrid log gamma (HLG) HDR output capability.

NewsTicker 5 for branding and displaying tickers now manages all content—including automated, manual and viewer-generated—without need for scripting. Its browser-based interface supports mobile devices, tablets and other platforms, and features support for multiple languages and seamless integration with the PRIME graphics platform and breaking news and weather alerts data.

ChyronHego will also showcase real-time data visualization, including v7.4 of its Paint telestration and analysis solution, now with 4K support. Paint 7.4 now integrates with Grass Valley’s LiveTouch replay system and adds HTTP H.264 live IP stream recording.

The Virtual Placement product family now includes support for 4K, auto masking and enhanced real-time data integration with the company’s TRACAB and ZXY sports tracking solutions and third-party data sources, like NFL NextGen Stats.

Booth visitors will see demos on an 80-square-foot ultra-high-resolution LED wall, including: the Click Effects PRIME (v3.1) live A/V presentation solution for arenas; the latest Live Compositor multi-camera studio workflow with integrated virtual set and augmented graphics and Metacast weather graphics in a news production workflow driven by CAMIO.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. ChyronHego will be in booth SL1208. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

