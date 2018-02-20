2018 NAB Show: BHV to Debut Power and Data Transmission System

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, BHV Broadcast’s Video Ghost power and data transmission system will make its U.S. debut. Video Ghost transmits SDI video, DC power and bi-directional data over a single coaxial cable, eliminating the need for bulky, expensive and unreliable batteries or local AC power sources.

Video Ghost now supports pan-tilt-zoom heads, as well as signals ranging from SD to 4K Ultra High Definition. The data control link is compatible with numerous protocols, including Sony VISCA, Pelco-D and Pelco-P, and offers functions like PTZ remote control, color correction and iris settings.

Video Ghost now offers up to 75W of DC power over 500 feet for hard-to-reach locations. A built-in proprietary interlock system prevents power from being sent over the coaxial cable until the base station has established contact with the head end, thereby avoiding accidental damage. And, GhostRack, a 1RU-mounted version that offers four channels of power over coax with integral power supplies and front panel monitoring, will also be shown.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. BHVBroadcastwill exhibit with CueScript in boothC2622. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

