IBC Content Everywhere Exhibitor Profile: Globecast

In advance of the 2024 IBC Show, Sept. 13-16 at the RAI Amsterdam, TV Tech spoke with Jean-Christophe Perier, CMO of Globecast, who will be exhibiting at Stand 5.C75 in the show's Content Everywhere Zone.

TV Tech: Why did you choose to exhibit in the Content Everywhere Zone this year?

Jean-Christophe Perier: We felt that the Content Everywhere Zone was more in line with our initiatives for media integration and orchestration, hybrid cloud solutions and content monetization than the other areas of the Show. We also find value in the speaking and stage opportunities on the Content Everywhere stages on the show floor.

TVT: What will you be highlighting at your exhibit?

JCP: We will be highlighting the latest in advanced transmission and connectivity capabilities and end-to-end hybrid cloud solutions as well as OTT and media management updates. Globecast has significantly broadened its acquisition, remote production, media management, playout and distribution solutions.

TVT: Which trends do you expect will be most important at the show this year?

JCP: We expect to see advances in media integration and managed services, and the implementation of AI for streamlining of workflows. We are excited to hear about the sustainability initiatives that are being undertaken in the industry and learn how we can benefit from implementing and discussing these initiatives with our colleagues.

TVT: What brings you back to IBC every year?

JCP: IBC is must-attend event for our category of services to customers. As a global company based in Paris, we can interact with attendees from all over the world, and we believe IBC is the gold standard for technology events.

The partnerships and connections we have made during IBC over the years have enabled us to continue to grow, learn and stay ahead of the most current advances in the broadcast industry. Lastly, and not any less important, are the relationships fostered and the comradery we enjoy during the Show.

