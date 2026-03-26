USSI Global Opens Media Transport Solutions Lab

MELBOURNE, Fla.—As the industry prepares for the next phase of the FCC’s C-Band transition, USSI Global ‘s new Media Transport Solutions Lab has officially opened on the company’s campus.

Announced in October 2025, the engineering center brings the broadcast and media community a platform-agnostic, controlled environment to test alternatives to C-Band media transport and distribution.

USSI Global’s Media Transport Solutions Lab is focused on the growing complexity at the edge of the network. With decades of experience working at the edge of the network, USSI Global﻿ has experienced an influx of fact-finding. These experiences inspired USSI Global to design and build a lab that will accelerate and validate customer-proposed solutions, it said.

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“Our Media Transport Solutions Lab offers a secure and professional infrastructure to test theories and design approaches that identify resilient workflows without the time and expense of doing it in-house,” said Anthony Morelli, president and CEO of USSI Global. “Our customers can configure and re-configure the lab environment with their own technology and third-party hardware and execute their testing procedures both remotely and on-prem. Nothing else of this nature exists in our industry, and its arrival could not be timelier.”

Once the FCC makes its final decisions about clearing at least 100MHz of C-Band spectrum and C-Band users determine how to proceed, USSI Global is prepared to assist and accelerate the transition from the auctioned frequencies with its turnkey transitional or managed service offerings for broadcasters, MSOs, service providers and network operators, the company said.

The professional lab setting offers a low-risk path to build and test resilient workflows across satellite, IP and cloud platforms, including hybrid connectivity options. Results could range from a repack of satellite bands, such as C- and Ku-Band, to IP-based distribution that would include fiber, cable, microwave, LEO constellation and 4G/5G mobile or a hybrid combination of all the them.

Companies booking lab time begin by selecting connectivity strategies, redundancy models and real-world scenarios to evaluate. Post-testing, they have access to a wealth of information for review, determine the success of connectivity strategies and analyze whether additional options should be explored.

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